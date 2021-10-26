France doesn't intend to exit Air France-KLM capital - APE head

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France doesn't intend to exit the capital of airline company Air France-KLM AIRF.PA in the coming years, Martin Vial, head of the French state shareholding agency APE, told reporters on Tuesday.

France has a 28.60% stake in Air France-KLM, according to data from Refinitiv.

