France doesn't intend to exit Air France-KLM capital - APE head

Jean-Michel Belot Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France doesn't intend to exit the capital of airline company Air France-KLM AIRF.PA in the coming years, Martin Vial, head of the French state shareholding agency APE, told reporters on Tuesday.

France has a 28.60% stake in Air France-KLM, according to data from Refinitiv.

