France digs in on EU power market reform position - sources, document

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct. 3(Reuters) - A group of countries led by France has proposed a compromise on the EU's electricity market design (EMD), pushing back on attempts by some countries to introduce stricter controls on future state aid for power plants, a document and sources said Tuesday.

EU diplomats said the negotiations remained in limbo, with a group of countries led by Germany seeking stricter rules on the state support. This group is worried that France could win a competitive edge if it can offer state-backed fixed-price contracts to its nuclear fleet and spent the revenue this raises on supporting French industries.

Spain - which holds the EU presidency - has drafted several compromise proposals in recent months that attempted to address these concerns. It tried to introduce stricter rules on the subsidies, including requiring Brussels to monitor whether these subsidies distort the EU's single market, and potentially step in to limit them.

In its latest attempt last week, Spain even included an option to completely remove the rules on these subsidies from the reform.

France - backed by Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia - issued a new proposal seen by Reuters that would scrap the safeguards proposed by Spain. Germany is separately working on its own proposal that it has not yet presented to Spain.

Diplomats are racing to avoid a repeat of that on Oct. 17, when their ministers will meet again to try to strike a deal.

"We cannot restrict France's ability to allow its consumers to benefit from its mix nor restrict the ability of other member states of the Union which have a nuclear fleet to allow consumers to benefit from the virtues of their mix. Our proposal is the opposite," an official in France's energy ministry said.

“The consequence of the freedom of choice of energy mix by each member state is responsibility. In the French case, nuclear power is a social choice.”

