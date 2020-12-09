Cryptocurrencies

France Declares War on Crypto Anonymity, Cites ‘Terrorism’ in KYC Mandate

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called the actions necessary in light of terrorist crypto usage.

The French Ministry of Finance unveiled sweeping know-your-customer (KYC) requirements on all cryptocurrency companies operating in and servicing the country on Wednesday, a move that could ultimately strip the French crypto space of any semblance of anonymity.

All virtual asset service providers must immediately begin checking their customers’ identities, verifying “beneficial owners” and prohibit anonymous crypto accounts, according to the press release from Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

He called the action a necessary step in France’s fight against terrorism. The press release invoked a terrorist cell that apparently financed itself with crypto until its dismantling in September 2019. “We must drain the euro from all terrorist financing channels,” Le Maire declared in a tweet.

Related: French Authorities Arrest 29 Suspected of Using Crypto to Fund Extremists in Syria

Massive new KYC requirements appear to be France’s first volley in a wider broadside against anonymity in crypto. The finance ministry said it is also preparing “new regulatory provisions” to fast-track “digital identification solutions” for crypto transactions.

“This demand, which emanates from players in the ecosystem, will make it possible to fight against the anonymity of transactions in digital assets while facilitating the identification of users,” the ministry said.

The Block first reported France’s KYC plans Tuesday.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    Dec 1, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular