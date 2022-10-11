France cuts maize crop forecast further after drought

Adds detail, quote

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday trimmed its forecast for the country's 2022 grain maize production, excluding crop grown for seeds, to 11.15 million tonnes from 11.33 million projected last month.

The drought-affected harvest was now seen 26.6% lower than last year's bumper crop and 18.4% below the average of the past five years, the ministry said in a report.

Maize is among the crops to have suffered the most from France's worst drought on record, which was accompanied by several heatwaves.

The ministry's new crop forecast was based on a projected yield of 8.18 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 8.44 t/ha estimated last month.

"This would be the lowest yield observed since 2005, in the wake of the drought that impacted the whole of the country," it said.

However, the ministry's latest forecast, based on data as of Oct. 1, was well above the 10 million tonnes projected last week by maize growers group AGPM.

The harvested area was pegged at 1.36 million hectares by the ministry, compared with 1.27 million estimated by the AGPM.

However, the grain maize area could change as farmers decide to cut more or less crop as fodder maize, in which the whole plant is chopped up for on-farm use, the ministry added.

Farmers are now in the latter stages of maize harvesting, with field work running well ahead of usual after the hot, dry summer accelerated plant development.

Among other crops harvested in autumn, expected production of sugar beet was lowered to 32.92 million tonnes from 33.33 million forecast last month. That would be down by 4.2% from last year and 10.9% below the five-year average.

For soft wheat, France's main cereal crop, the ministry cut its estimate of the summer harvest to 33.69 million tonnes from 34.12 million expected last month.

The revised estimate was down 4.8% from last year and 3.6% under the five-year mean.

