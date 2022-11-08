France cuts grain maize and sugar beet crop estimates

Add detail

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday reduced its forecast for the country's drought-affected 2022 grain maize harvest, confirming its expectation for the smallest crop since 1990.

Grain maize output, excluding crop grown for seeds, was now seen at 10.74 million tonnes against from 11.15 million projected last month.

That was 29.4% lower than last year's bumper crop and 21.4% below the average of the past five years, the ministry said.

The new forecast was based on a projected yield of 7.89 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 8.18 t/ha estimated last month and 1.5 t/ha below the five-year average, it said.

"This drop in yields, linked to the summer drought, is more affecting non-irrigated grain maize ... but has not spared irrigated crop," the ministry said in a report.

Maize is among crops to have suffered most from France's worst drought on record, which was accompanied by several heatwaves.

Farmers have virtually finished gathering maize after a swift harvest linked to the dry, hot summer.

For sugar beet, the ministry lowered its production outlook to 31.94 million tonnes from 32.69 million tonnes forecast last month, reflecting a downward revision to the expected yield to 79.41 t/ha from 81.85 t/ha.

The revised production outlook would be down 7.1% from last year and 13.6% below the five-year average.

Growers are in the midst of harvesting sugar beet. Crops were also affected by summer drought while yields could also be trimmed by the decision of sugar makers to bring forward factory processing runs to avoid possible energy issues this winter.

The ministry left estimates for other major field crops little changed.

For soft wheat, France's main cereal crop, the ministry trimmed its 2022 harvest estimate to 33.66 million tonnes from 33.69 million tonnes expected last month, nearly 5% lower than last year's volume.

In oilseesds, its estimates for the rapeseed and sunflower seed harvests were unchanged at 4.51 million and 1.83 million tonnes respectively.

