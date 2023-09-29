News & Insights

France could launch giant offshore wind auction by end 2024/early 25-minister

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

September 29, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France could launch an offshore wind auction of up to 10 GW by the end of 2024 or early 2025, as part of its plans to accelerate the development of offshore wind power, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier Runacher said.

The tender would help France potentially lift its offshore wind capacity to 18 GW by 2035.

"After a public debate, I will work on the terms of a tender that could involve up to 10 GW and could be launched by end 2024, early 2025," Pannier Runacher said in an interview with the Ouest France newspaper published on Friday.

