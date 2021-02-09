AZN

France considering vaccines other than AstraZeneca's in overseas territories-minister

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday he was considering using COVID-19 vaccines other than the one developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L in French overseas territories.

Veran also told France Info radio that he expected that between 3.5 milllion and 4 million people in France would have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of February.

