Markets
AAPL

France considering antitrust action against Apple - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 11, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Add details from the report

April 11 (Reuters) - France's antitrust regulator is expected to go ahead soon with an investigation into Apple Inc AAPL.O over complaints tied to changes that the iPhone maker made in 2021 to its app tracking policies, news website Axios reported on Tuesday.

French regulators are in favor of issuing a formal "Statement of Objections" to parties involved in the matter in coming weeks, the report said.

Apple and France's antitrust regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru;Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.