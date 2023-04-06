France, China sign cooperation deals in nuclear and renewable energy

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - France and China signed several cooperation deals in the field of energy, notably nuclear and wind energy, during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

The Elysee said French state utility EDF and Chinese utility CGN, both major operators of nuclear plants, had signed a deal to renew their long-standing partnership. Deals were also signed between EDF and China Energy Investment Corporation for offshore wind.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((geert.declercq@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.