France, China sign cooperation deals in nuclear and renewable energy

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

April 06, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - France and China signed several cooperation deals in the field of energy, notably nuclear and wind energy, during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

The Elysee said French state utility EDF and Chinese utility CGN, both major operators of nuclear plants, had signed a deal to renew their long-standing partnership. Deals were also signed between EDF and China Energy Investment Corporation for offshore wind.

