France, China intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict - French Presidency

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 15, 2022 — 02:34 am EST

Written by John Irish and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and China President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their firm position on preventing the use of nuclear arms in the war in Ukraine, the French Presidency said on Tuesday.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit of leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali.

(Reporting by John Irish and Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

