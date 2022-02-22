France bans import of meat from animals on growth antibiotics

By giving antibiotics when the animals are not sick, the bacteria get used to the remedy and gradually develop resistance, making antibiotics less effective when really needed, the ministry said.

Poultry would be by far the biggest market affected by the ban, a French farm ministry official said.

France imported about 45% of the chicken it consumed last year, including both EU and non-EU origins, French poultry industry group Anvol said on Tuesday.

The EU mainly imports poultry from Brazil, Thailand and Ukraine. It was not immediately clear how much of the imports could be affected by the ban.

Anvol welcomed France's move but said the ban would only be effective when implemented EU-wide since a lot of imports transit through the port of Rotterdam.

