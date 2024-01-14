France, ArcelorMittal agree on $2 bln investment to cut French plant emissions

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France and steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.LU have agreed on a 1.8 billion-euro ($1.97 billion) investment to cut greenhouse emissions at a steel plant in Dunkirk, northern France, finance ministry officials said on Sunday.

The French government's subsidy package, which could be up to 850 million euros, had already been cleared by the European Commission and is part of President Emmanuel Macron's strategy to cut emissions at France's 50 most polluting sites.

The money will finance electric furnaces and a direct reduction plant, which will cut French carbon emissions from the industrial sector by 5.7%, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9133 euros)

