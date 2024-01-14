News & Insights

MT

France, ArcelorMittal agree on $2 bln investment to cut French plant emissions

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

January 14, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Written by Gilles Guillaume for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - France and steelmaker ArcelorMittal MT.LU have agreed on a 1.8 billion-euro ($1.97 billion) investment to cut greenhouse emissions at a steel plant in Dunkirk, northern France, finance ministry officials said on Sunday.

The French government's subsidy package, which could be up to 850 million euros, had already been cleared by the European Commission and is part of President Emmanuel Macron's strategy to cut emissions at France's 50 most polluting sites.

The money will finance electric furnaces and a direct reduction plant, which will cut French carbon emissions from the industrial sector by 5.7%, the finance ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9133 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((michel.rose@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichelReuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.