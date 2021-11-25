France appoints Amundi's Perrier to head financial sector climate commission

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that he has asked Amundi's AMUN.PA Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier to head a coordination commission for the financial industry's climate change efforts.

A first report about the French financial sector's implementation of climate targets is due to be published in Feb. 2022, the statement said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

