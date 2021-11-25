France appoints Amundi's Perrier to head financial sector climate commission

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement that he has asked Amundi's AMUN.PA Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier to head a coordination commission for the financial industry's climate change efforts.

A first report about the French financial sector's implementation of climate targets is due to be published in Feb. 2022, the statement said.

