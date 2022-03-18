France antitrust watchdog launches in-depth review of TF1/M6 merger plan

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it was launching an in-depth review of the merger project of TF1 TFFP.PA and M6 MMTP.PA, the country's top two listed broadcasters.

TF1 and M6 owners, respectively French conglomerate Bouygues BOUY.PA and Germany's Bertelsmann BTGGg.F, want to combine the broadcasters in a bid to fend off the rise of video platforms such as Netflix NFLX.O.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.