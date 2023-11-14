France and EDF agree on a 70 Eur/MWH level for future electricity prices

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The French government and state-controlled power group EDF have agreed to set a future nuclear electricity reference price at around a 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWH), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.