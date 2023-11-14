News & Insights

France and EDF agree on a 70 Eur/MWH level for future electricity prices

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 14, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The French government and state-controlled power group EDF have agreed to set a future nuclear electricity reference price at around a 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWH), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.