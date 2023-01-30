France and Australia to cooperate on shells for Ukraine

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday that France and Asustralia had agreed to cooperate to manufacture "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, the first joint high-level talks since Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States two years ago.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)

