France and Australia to cooperate on shells for Ukraine

January 30, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday that France and Asustralia had agreed to cooperate to manufacture "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine.

Lecornu was speaking after meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, the first joint high-level talks since Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris in favour of a tie-up with Britain and the United States two years ago.

