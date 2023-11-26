Francaise Energie (XPAR:FDE) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Francaise Energie (XPAR:FDE) has been revised to 69.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 65.96 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.13% from the latest reported closing price of 45.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Francaise Energie. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 500.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDE is 0.01%, an increase of 80.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,250.12% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

