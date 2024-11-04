Fractyl Health Unveils Promising Gene Therapy Data

Fractyl Health, Inc. ( (GUTS) ) just unveiled an update.

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, has unveiled promising preclinical data for its Rejuva RJVA-001, a single-administration GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy, showcasing sustained weight maintenance in mice. Alongside, the firm nominated RJVA-002 as its first GIP/GLP-1 gene therapy candidate targeting obesity, aiming to transform metabolic disease treatment by addressing root causes. These developments highlight Fractyl’s innovative approach to tackling obesity and Type 2 Diabetes, offering potential long-term solutions without chronic therapies.

