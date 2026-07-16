Fractyl Health Stock Up on Encouraging One-Year Revita Study Results

Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS reported positive one-year results from the randomized, sham-controlled Midpoint Cohort of its REMAIN-1 study, demonstrating that the investigational Revita duodenal mucosal resurfacing system helped patients maintain a significant portion of GLP-1-induced weight loss after discontinuing tirzepatide. Patients who underwent the Revita procedure retained up to 84% of their GLP-1-associated weight loss in a year, compared with 46% in the sham group, while the therapy continued to exhibit a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The latest data strengthen the investment case for Fractyl by supporting Revita's potential to address the growing need for durable weight maintenance following GLP-1 discontinuation, a market with limited treatment options. The encouraging findings also de-risk the company's upcoming catalysts, including top-line six-month data from the REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort expected in early fourth-quarter 2026 and a potential FDA De Novo marketing application submission later in the quarter, both of which could serve as important value-driving events.

Likely Trend of GUTS Stock Following the News

Shares of GUTS have surged almost 14% since the announcement yesterday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 58.7% compared with the industry’s 1.7% decline. The S&P 500 increased 10.3% in the same time frame.

The positive REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort results strengthen Fractyl's long-term growth prospects by reinforcing Revita's potential to become the first procedural therapy for durable weight maintenance after GLP-1 discontinuation, an emerging market with significant unmet need. As more patients discontinue GLP-1 drugs due to cost, side effects or long-term treatment burden, Revita could offer a one-time, minimally invasive alternative to preserve weight loss.

The encouraging data also improve the likelihood of favorable pivotal study outcomes and regulatory progress, potentially paving the way for commercialization, broader physician adoption and a meaningful revenue opportunity if approved.

GUTS currently has a market capitalization of $126.9 million.



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More on the News

Beyond the encouraging efficacy findings, Revita continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile for a year. No device or procedure-related serious adverse events were reported, while no new device-related treatment-emergent adverse events were observed between the six and 12-month follow-up periods. Overall treatment-emergent adverse event rates remained comparable between the Revita and sham groups at 24% and 25%, respectively, indicating a generally mild peri-procedural safety profile.

Notably, one participant in the sham arm was newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during the study, whereas no such cases were reported among Revita-treated patients. The company noted that Revita is designed as a one-time, minimally invasive endoscopic procedure that remodels the duodenal lining to restore healthy nutrient sensing and signaling disrupted by chronic metabolic disease.

The REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort enrolled 45 adults with obesity who had achieved at least 15% weight loss on tirzepatide before discontinuing therapy and being randomized in a double-blind, sham-controlled trial. Although the Midpoint Cohort was not powered to establish statistical significance, the study was designed to characterize treatment effects and support the execution of the larger pivotal trial.

Fractyl also highlighted that the Midpoint Cohort achieved a 73% weight-maintenance responder rate in the modified intention-to-treat population, rising to 91% among patients receiving complete duodenal ablation, comfortably exceeding the FDA's pre-specified performance goal of more than 50% for the pivotal study.

Looking ahead, the company expects to report top-line six-month data from the fully enrolled REMAIN-1 Pivotal Cohort in early fourth-quarter 2026, followed by a potential FDA De Novo marketing application submission later in the quarter. Revita has already received the FDA's Breakthrough Device designation for weight maintenance in patients with obesity discontinuing GLP-1 therapies and is currently CE marked in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Favorable Industry Prospect for GUTS

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global obesity treatment market size is projected to grow from $29 billion in 2026 to $60.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.3%.

The industry is driven by several key factors, including the rising global prevalence of obesity and its associated comorbidities, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.

Recent Development by GUTS

In June, Fractyl reported positive one-year results from the open-label REVEAL-1 study, showing that patients retained nearly 78% of their GLP-1-induced weight loss in a year after discontinuing therapy following a single Revita procedure. The results also showed a mean weight regain of just 5.3%, substantially lower than the roughly 15% regain reported in published studies after GLP-1 withdrawal alone, with one-third of participants continuing to lose additional weight.

GUTS’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, GUTS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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