Fractyl Health Reports 3-Month REVEAL-1 Data Suggesting Durable Weight Maintenance, Stock Down

June 23, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health (GUTS), Monday released 3-month results from the open-label REVEAL-1 Cohort of its REMAIN-1 pivotal trial, showing its Revita procedure may sustain weight loss after stopping GLP-1 therapy.

Of 13 participants who had lost more or less 15% body weight on GLP-1 drugs, 12 maintained or lost additional weight three months after a single Revita treatment half achieved further reduction while typical rebound is 5-6 percent. Median weight change was just plus 0.46 percent, essentially stable from month one.

Revita was well tolerated with no serious adverse events. These findings hint at a potential new approach for durable, drug-free weight maintenance. Fractyl plans to present randomized Midpoint Cohort data in the third quarter, with six-month pivotal results due in H2 2026.

GUTS id currently trading at $1.94, down $0.19 or 9.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

