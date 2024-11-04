Fractyl Health presented new analysis of Revita studies at ObesityWeek 2024

Fractyl Health (GUTS) presented the poster, “Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing Durably Maintains Weight Loss in Metabolic Disease,” on Sunday, November 3, 2024, during The Obesity Society’s Annual Meeting at ObesityWeek 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. The poster showcased compelling results of a pooled data analysis from five clinical studies, n=118, where participants were followed for 48 weeks post-Revita procedure. At baseline, prior to treatment, participants had longstanding, inadequately controlled T2D. The results still show that 90% of patients lost weight at one-month post-procedure; 84% of these patients maintained their body weight loss through one year of follow-up, even in the absence of any prescribed diet or lifestyle intervention. The early body weight loss after a single Revita procedure, with a durable weight loss plateau reached after week four, represents a differentiated therapeutic time-action profile compared to current obesity drugs, which require prolonged dose titration and ongoing persistence to achieve weight loss. The procedure was well tolerated without any device or serious adverse events observed.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GUTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.