Fractyl Health, Inc. to Present Preclinical Data on Rejuva Gene Therapy Platform at ASGCT 2025 Annual Meeting

Fractyl Health to present preclinical data on Rejuva gene therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes at ASGCT 2025.

Fractyl Health, Inc. announced that it will present preclinical data on its Rejuva gene therapy platform, which targets obesity and type 2 diabetes, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting from May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans. The oral presentation, titled "Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Delivery of Human Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy: Safety and Feasibility in a Porcine Model," is scheduled for May 17 at 9:15 a.m. CT. Fractyl Health focuses on innovative metabolic therapies aimed at treating the underlying causes of these diseases rather than just managing symptoms. The Rejuva platform is still in preclinical development, with plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application for its RJVA-001 therapy in early 2025, anticipating preliminary results by 2026.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (“the Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches to treat the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced that it will deliver an oral presentation of compelling preclinical data from its Rejuva single-administration Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.









Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Delivery of Human Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy: Safety and Feasibility in a Porcine Model







AAV Preclinical and Proof-of-Concept Studies







Saturday, May 17, 2025



9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. CT







NOLA Theater A





Presentations & Publications



About Fractyl Health







Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit





www.fractyl.com





About Rejuva







Fractyl Health’s Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease. The Company plans to submit the first Clinical Trial Application (CTA) module for RJVA-001 in type 2 diabetes to regulators in H1 2025, and if the CTA is authorized, expects to report preliminary data in 2026.







Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications





jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622







Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development





IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200



