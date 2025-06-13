Fractyl Health, Inc. to Present New Preclinical Data on Rejuva GLP-1 Pancreatic Gene Therapy at ADA 85th Scientific Sessions

Fractyl Health to present preclinical data on gene therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes at ADA’s Scientific Sessions.

Quiver AI Summary

Fractyl Health, Inc. has announced it will present new preclinical data from its Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions in Chicago, scheduled for June 20-23, 2025. The presentation will take place during the Late Breaking Poster Session on June 22, focusing on a study showing that a single-dose GLP-1-based pancreatic gene therapy can prevent obesity and diabetes in mice fed a high-fat diet. Fractyl Health aims to address the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes through innovative treatment approaches, with its Rejuva platform developing gene therapies that target the pancreas to offer disease-modifying solutions. The poster will be accessible on the Fractyl website after the conference.

Potential Positives

Fractyl Health is set to present new preclinical data on its innovative Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the prestigious American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, which could enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the field of metabolic therapeutics.

The company's Rejuva platform focuses on addressing obesity and type 2 diabetes, key areas of public health concern, which aligns with increasing demand for effective treatments for these conditions.

Fractyl Health's goal of transforming metabolic disease treatment from chronic management to disease-modifying therapies highlights its commitment to pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare, potentially attracting interest from investors and partners in the biotechnology sector.

The availability of the poster presentation on the company's website post-session ensures ongoing accessibility to the research, which can foster further engagement and interest from the scientific community and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The Rejuva platform is still in preclinical development and has not been evaluated by regulatory agencies, which may raise concerns about its readiness for commercial application and the timeline for any potential market introduction.

Despite the presentation of new preclinical data, there is no indication of successful human trials or evidence that the technology will effectively translate to treating obesity and diabetes in humans, limiting credibility.

The focus on addressing chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, which continue to grow at alarming rates, highlights the substantial challenge and pressure the company faces in developing effective solutions.

FAQ

What is Fractyl Health focused on?

Fractyl Health is focused on developing metabolic therapeutics that target the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D).

When is the poster presentation at the ADA Scientific Sessions?

The poster presentation will take place on June 22, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where will the Fractyl Health poster be available after the conference?

The poster will be available in the Presentations & Publications section of the Fractyl website after the conference.

What is the Rejuva platform?

The Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation gene therapies for obesity and T2D using adeno-associated virus delivery systems.

How does Fractyl Health aim to change metabolic disease treatment?

Fractyl Health aims to shift treatment from chronic symptomatic management to disease-modifying therapies targeting organ-level causes of disease.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (the Company), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern-breaking approaches to treat the root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced it will present a poster of new preclinical data from its Rejuva Smart GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy platform at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85



th



Scientific Sessions being held June 20-23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.









Poster Presentation Details











Session Title:



Late Breaking Poster Session







Abstract Title:



Single-Dose GLP-1–Based Pancreatic Gene Therapy Prevents Obesity and Diabetes in High-Fat–Fed Mice







Poster Number:



1970-LB







Date and Time:



Sunday, June 22, 2025



,



12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.







Location:



Poster Hall (Hall F1, Level 3)





The poster will be available via the



Presentations & Publications



section of the Fractyl website following the poster session at the conference.







About Fractyl Health







Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit





www.fractyl.com





.







About Rejuva







®









Fractyl Health’s Rejuva platform focuses on developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based, locally delivered gene therapies for the treatment of obesity and T2D. The Rejuva platform is in preclinical development and has not yet been evaluated by regulatory agencies for investigational or commercial use. Rejuva leverages advanced delivery systems and proprietary screening methods to identify and develop metabolically active gene therapy candidates targeting the pancreas. The program aims to transform the management of metabolic diseases by offering novel, disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying root causes of disease.







Contacts









Media Contact







Jessica Cotrone, Head of Corporate Communications





jcotrone@fractyl.com, 978.760.5622







Investor Contact







Brian Luque, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development





IR@fractyl.com, 951.206.1200



