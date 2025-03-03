FRACTYL HEALTH Earnings Results: $GUTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRACTYL HEALTH ($GUTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.52 per share, missing estimates of -$0.44 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $10,200 by $-10,200.

FRACTYL HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

FRACTYL HEALTH insiders have traded $GUTS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GUTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARITH RAJAGOPALAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 208,437 shares for an estimated $444,361 .

. JAY DAVID CAPLAN (President, Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 173,015 shares for an estimated $429,280.

FRACTYL HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of FRACTYL HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

