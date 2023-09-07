Fractionally Mixed Corn Market

Corn prices are within a penny of the Wednesday settle so far for Thursday. Overnight action kept the board in a tighter 3 ¼ cent range, but mostly in the red. The Wednesday session ended with fractional to 1 ¼ cent losses after the in-delivery Sep contract’s ½ cent gain.

There were zero delivery notices against September corn futures overnight, and still none since the beginning of the month. The oldest long is now dated May 21, 2023.

EIA’s weekly ethanol production data will be out later this morning. Weekly FAS Export Sales data will be released tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday.

Monthly Census data had 94.41 mbu of corn shipments for the month of July. That was a 56 mbu drop from June exports and was half of July ‘22’s volume. The YTD corn exports were 1.557 bbu through July, requiring a 68 mbu export total for August to hit or exceed the WASDE full year forecast. USDA will update their S&Ds next Tuesday.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.71 1/2, up 1/2 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.72 1/2, up 6 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.85 3/4, down 1/4 cent, currently up 1/4 cent

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.00, down 1 cent, currently up 1/2 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.