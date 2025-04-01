FQVLF Provides Updates on Cobre Panama's Arbitration Proceedings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FQVLF announced that it has agreed to discontinue one of its arbitration proceedings and suspend the other related to the Cobre Panamá mine. This marks a significant development in First Quantum’s ongoing efforts to resolve outstanding issues related to the Cobre Panamá mine, which has remained shut since December 2023.



The company pulled back its arbitration proceedings before the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration, which was initiated in November 2023. First Quantum also announced it would suspend its notice of intent of arbitration under the Canada-Panama Free Trade Agreement.



The company is focused on finding a mutually beneficial solution. The decision to discontinue two arbitration proceedings was made after constructive engagement with the Government of Panama's legal counsel.

Details on FQVLF’s Cobre Panamá Mine Suspension

In November 2023, the company announced that the Supreme Court struck down its contract to operate at the Cobre Panama mine. Panama's Supreme Court of Justice ruled that Law 406 is unconstitutional.



The company halted operations at its Cobre Panama mine due to a blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port on Nov. 20, 2023, which hampered the delivery of essential supplies. It is implementing a Preservation and Safe Maintenance program to safeguard the mine's compliance and environmental integrity, asset preservation and safe maintenance.



In December 2023, the company received orders from Panama's trade and industry ministry to end operations at its Cobre Panama, per reports. The ministry formally advised the company to halt all activities related to the extraction, processing, refining, transportation, export and sales at the mine.



Cobre Panama accounted for roughly 40% of First Quantum's revenues and 1.5% of the world’s copper supply in 2022.

First Quantum Stock Price Performance

First Quantum’s shares have gained 25.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 12.8%.

