FPX Nickel’s Mich Property Shows Promising Expansion

FPX Nickel Corp. has expanded the known mineralization footprint at its Mich property in Yukon, with rock samples showing nickel grades comparable to their flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. This development positions Mich as a promising large-scale target, potentially offering a new low-carbon, low-cost nickel source for the stainless and EV battery markets.

