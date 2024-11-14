News & Insights

FPX Nickel’s Mich Property Shows Promising Expansion

November 14, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) has released an update.

FPX Nickel Corp. has expanded the known mineralization footprint at its Mich property in Yukon, with rock samples showing nickel grades comparable to their flagship Baptiste Nickel Project. This development positions Mich as a promising large-scale target, potentially offering a new low-carbon, low-cost nickel source for the stainless and EV battery markets.

