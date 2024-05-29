News & Insights

Stocks

FPX Nickel Welcomes New CEO for CO2 Lock

May 29, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) has released an update.

FPX Nickel Corp. has appointed Scott Larson as President and CEO of its carbon capture subsidiary, CO2 Lock Corp. Larson is set to lead CO2 Lock’s advancement in low-cost, permanent carbon storage, building on recent successful CO2 injection tests in British Columbia. His past experience includes leadership roles in several technology and satellite companies, emphasizing his readiness to foster growth and partnerships in the cleantech sector.

For further insights into TSE:FPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.