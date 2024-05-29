FPX Nickel Welcomes New CEO for CO2 Lock

FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) has released an update.

FPX Nickel Corp. has appointed Scott Larson as President and CEO of its carbon capture subsidiary, CO2 Lock Corp. Larson is set to lead CO2 Lock’s advancement in low-cost, permanent carbon storage, building on recent successful CO2 injection tests in British Columbia. His past experience includes leadership roles in several technology and satellite companies, emphasizing his readiness to foster growth and partnerships in the cleantech sector.

