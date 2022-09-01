FPSO for Senegal gas project expected to sail from China to site by year end: BP

Adds detail and background

DAKAR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for Senegal's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project is expected to sail from China to the site by the end of the year, BP BP.L Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell said at a conference in Senegal on Thursday.

The first phase of the GTA project is 80 percent complete, he added.

BP and U.S.-listed Kosmos Energy KOS.N are leading the development of GTA and Yakaar-Teranga, Senegal's first natural gas projects.

The first phase of GTA, which straddles the border between Senegal and Mauritania, is expected to start delivering gas by the end of 2023.

BP is in discussions with Senegal and Mauritania about GTA's phase two and other projects in both countries, Birrell said without providing further detail.

A senior Senegalese energy official told Reuters in July that phase two should double expected production from 2.5 million tonnes per annum to 5 million tonnes per annum.

