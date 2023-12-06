FPIs snap monthly selling streak in Indian equities in November - NSDL data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian equities worth 90.01 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) in November, snapping a two-month selling streak, data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) showed.

Foreign selling had hit a nine-month high in the previous month as U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year highs and amid geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

FPIs remained net sellers in the first half of November but turned buyers in the second half after soft U.S. inflation data on Nov. 14.

Comments by key Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, added to rising odds of a Fed rate cut in March 2024, triggering a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and a rally in global equities.

"FPIs sold off Indian equities in September and October due to global factors like a rise in crude prices, U.S. rate concerns and geopolitical worries. All the three concerns have now receded, adding to the risk-on sentiment," said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

India's Nifty 50 .NSEI posted its biggest monthly gain since July 2022 in November, while the Sensex .BSESN logged its best month in 2023, led by information technology and energy stocks.

WHAT FPIs BOUGHT IN NOVEMBER

Consumer services, capital goods, realty and healthcare sectors witnessed the most buying in November. Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL climbed 18.34% in November.

FPIs were also net buyers in information technology stocks, reversing their selling in the first half of November.

The sector had seen outflows worth 32.62 billion rupees amid weak results in October. The IT index .NIFTYIT added 6.54% in November.

"The return of FPI inflows, along with persistent domestic institutional inflows, including money coming from the mutual fund route, have triggered a liquidity-driven rally in Indian markets," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research (retail equities) at SMC Global Securities.

($1 = 83.3500 Indian rupees)

