$FPH stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FPH stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,018,623 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FPH:
$FPH Insider Trading Activity
$FPH insiders have traded $FPH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIM TOBLER (See Remarks) sold 18,496 shares for an estimated $106,906
$FPH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $FPH stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,959,036 shares (-90.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,405,156
- THIRD AVENUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 814,981 shares (+24.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,080,628
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 494,948 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,870,903
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 493,138 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,864,061
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 419,436 shares (+2431.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,585,468
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 349,804 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,322,259
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 291,344 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,101,280
