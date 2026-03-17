FPEI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (Symbol: FPEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.27, changing hands as high as $19.29 per share. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPEI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.805 per share, with $19.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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