FPE, ALFA: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, which added 3,150,000 units, or a 0.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FPE, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is down about 0.4%, and Aegon Funding is up by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ALFA ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

