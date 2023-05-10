FP (TYO:7947) Price Target Decreased by 5.72% to 3,894.70

The average one-year price target for FP (TYO:7947) has been revised to 3,894.70 / share. This is an decrease of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 4,131.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 4,620.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.12% from the latest reported closing price of 3,040.00 / share.

FP Maintains 1.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in FP. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7947 is 0.05%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 2,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 603K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 347K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 1.35% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 317K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 7.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 243K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 4.10% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 3.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

