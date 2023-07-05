FP (TYO:7947) Price Target Decreased by 5.24% to 3,690.70

The average one-year price target for FP (TYO:7947) has been revised to 3,690.70 / share. This is an decrease of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 3,894.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 4,410.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3,007.00 / share.

FP Maintains 1.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in FP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7947 is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 2,849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 346K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 20.43% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 283K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 14.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 247K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7947 by 6.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.