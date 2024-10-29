FP Partner Inc. Treasury Shares Disposal Plan

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.

FP Partner Inc. has announced a plan to dispose of 155,000 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation system aimed at incentivizing its officers and employees. This initiative is designed to align the interests of the company’s workforce with shareholders and enhance corporate value over the long term. The shares will be disposed at a price of 2,759 yen each, totaling 427,645,000 yen.

