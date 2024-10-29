News & Insights

Stocks

FP Partner Inc. Treasury Shares Disposal Plan

October 29, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FP Partner, Inc. (JP:7388) has released an update.

FP Partner Inc. has announced a plan to dispose of 155,000 treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation system aimed at incentivizing its officers and employees. This initiative is designed to align the interests of the company’s workforce with shareholders and enhance corporate value over the long term. The shares will be disposed at a price of 2,759 yen each, totaling 427,645,000 yen.

For further insights into JP:7388 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.