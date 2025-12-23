Foyston, Gordon & Payne Slashes Allison Transmission Holdings by $7.3 Million as Sales Plunge 28%

Key Points

The fund reduced its holding by 72,651 shares, with a net position change estimated at $7.28 million.

The transaction represented approximately 1.41% of fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Post-trade stake: 37,954 shares valued at $3.22 million.

The position now represents 0.70% of the fund's AUM.

Foyston, Gordon & Payne reduced its position in Allison Transmission Holdings by 72,651 shares in the third quarter, an estimated $7.28 million change, SEC filings show.

What happened

According to a November 12, 2025, SEC filing, Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc sold 72,651 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) during the third quarter. The position’s value fell by $7.28 million quarter over quarter, leaving the fund with 37,954 shares worth $3.22 million at quarter-end, based on 13F reportable assets of $457.53 million across 55 holdings.

What else to know

This was a sell, reducing the post-trade position to 0.7041% of 13F AUM; the position was previously 2.3921% of AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: MSFT: $39,056,538 (8.5364% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $30,274,215 (6.6169% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AVGO: $29,942,302 (6.5443% of AUM)

NYSE: PM: $29,138,581 (6.3687% of AUM)

NASDAQ: META: $24,202,962 (5.2899% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares were priced at $81.98, down 31.36% over the past year with alpha of -44.95 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $81.98 Market capitalization $6.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.07 billion Net income (TTM) $699.00 million

Company Snapshot

Designs and manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, as well as branded replacement parts and support equipment.

Generates revenue through sales of new transmissions, remanufactured products, aftermarket parts, engineering services, and extended coverage programs.

Serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and the U.S. government across global commercial and defense markets.

Allison Transmission Holdings is a leading provider of fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, with a global footprint and a strong presence in both commercial and defense sectors. The company's diversified product portfolio and established distribution network support consistent revenue generation from both original equipment and aftermarket channels. Strategic focus on engineering expertise and long-standing customer relationships underpins its competitive position in the auto parts industry.

Foolish take

Foyston, Gordon & Payne made a significant move in Q3 2025, slashing its Allison Transmission stake by 66% and selling 72,651 shares. Allison reported tough Q3 results on Oct. 29, with sales in its largest segment, North American On-Highway, plunging 28% year over year and management lowering full-year guidance. While the stock has declined 7% year to date, it's shown recent resilience with a 20% bounce over the past month.

There’s still a lot to like about this company. Allison maintained an impressive 37% EBITDA margin despite cyclical headwinds, and its Defense segment surged 47%. With a beta near 1.0, the stock moves roughly in line with the broader market, so no wild swings here.

For investors, this sale signals caution from experienced hands. Allison faces near-term challenges in commercial vehicle markets while pursuing the Dana Off-Highway acquisition. If you own shares, watch how management navigates this downturn and whether the acquisition creates long-term value.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their U.S. equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance compared to a benchmark index, showing value added or lost.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the SEC's 13F.

Quarter over quarter: A comparison of financial results or data from one fiscal quarter to the previous quarter.

Aftermarket: The market for replacement parts, accessories, and services sold after the original sale of a product.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce parts or equipment that may be marketed by another manufacturer.

Distribution network: The system of intermediaries and channels a company uses to deliver products to customers.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment held in a company or asset.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value or percentage of assets.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



