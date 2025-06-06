Foxx Development Holdings Inc. to Join Russell Microcap® Index, Marking a Key Milestone in Company Growth

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. will join the Russell Microcap® Index, enhancing its visibility and potential investor interest.

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. announced that it will be included in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of FTSE Russell's preliminary reconstitution list for 2025. This inclusion, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, marks a significant milestone for the company, as it meets the index's market capitalization and liquidity requirements. CEO Greg Foley emphasized the honor of joining a group of promising growth companies, noting that this inclusion will enhance Foxx's visibility among institutional investors, potentially aiding its expansion efforts. Foxx Development specializes in consumer electronics and integrated IoT solutions, offering a range of products and seeking to foster long-term partnerships in the industry.

Potential Positives

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. has been included in the prestigious Russell Microcap® Index, marking a significant milestone for the company and enhancing its credibility in the market.

Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is expected to increase visibility among institutional investors, potentially attracting more investment and capital.

This recognition as part of a select group of emerging growth companies validates Foxx’s financial performance and the impact of its innovations in consumer electronics and IoT solutions.

Potential Negatives

While inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index is a positive milestone, it also highlights the company's position in the small-cap market, which can be perceived as a lack of stability or maturity compared to larger competitors.

The reliance on increased visibility among institutional investors implies that the company may currently lack a strong retail investor base, indicating potential vulnerabilities in its market reach.

Forward-looking statements included in the press release underscore inherent business uncertainties, suggesting that the company's optimistic projections may not materialize as planned.

FAQ

What is the Russell Microcap® Index?

The Russell Microcap® Index is a benchmark for small-cap stocks in the U.S., reflecting new and growing equities.

Why is Foxx Development included in the Russell Microcap® Index?

Foxx Development met the index's market capitalization and liquidity requirements, qualifying for inclusion as an emerging growth company.

When will the new Russell Microcap® Index take effect?

The newly reconstituted Russell Microcap® Index will take effect after U.S. market close on June 27, 2025.

How does Russell Microcap® Index inclusion benefit Foxx Development?

Inclusion increases visibility among institutional investors and enhances liquidity as funds automatically purchase shares of included companies.

What does Foxx Development specialize in?

Foxx Development specializes in consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions for retail and institutional clients.

Irvine, CA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (“Foxx Development” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: FOXX), a leading provider of consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions for retail and institutional clients, today announced that the Company will be included in the Russell Microcap



®



Index following FTSE Russell's preliminary 2025 annual reconstitution list. Foxx is among the telecommunications companies slated to join the list, representing a significant milestone for the Company. The newly reconstituted indexes will take effect after U.S. market close on June 27.





The Russell Microcap



®



Index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected and companies included continue to reflect appropriate capitalization and value characteristics. After meeting the index's market capitalization and liquidity requirements and qualifying for inclusion, Foxx now joins a select group of emerging growth companies in this benchmark.





"Joining the Russell Microcap



®



Index is nothing short of an honor,” said Greg Foley, CEO of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. "Being recognized alongside America's promising growth companies validates our financial performance and the tangible impact we're making in consumer electronics and IoT solutions. We believe our team has built something meaningful here, and Russell Microcap



®



Index inclusion puts us on the radar of institutional investors who specialize in emerging growth opportunities and may help fuel our expansion."





Russell Microcap



®



Index inclusion typically increases a company's visibility among institutional investors who track small-cap benchmarks. The designation often leads to enhanced liquidity as index funds and ETFs that follow the Russell Microcap automatically purchase shares of constituent companies.







About Foxx Development Holdings Inc.







Foxx Development is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. With robust research and development capabilities and a strategic commitment to cultivating long-term partnerships with mobile network operators, distributors and suppliers around the world, it currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices throughout the United States, and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. For more information, please visit



http://foxxusa.com



and



http://ir.foxxusa.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







International Elite Capital





Annabelle Zhang





Telephone: +1 (646) 866-7928





Email:



foxx@iecapitalusa.com





















