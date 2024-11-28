News & Insights

Foxtons Sees Stake Increase by Converium Capital

November 28, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Foxtons (GB:FOXT) has released an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has witnessed a change in voting rights as Converium Capital Master Fund LP increased its stake, now holding 4.025% of the company’s voting rights. This shift highlights Converium’s growing influence in the UK-based real estate agency, making it a point of interest for investors tracking market dynamics.

