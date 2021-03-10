Foxtons posts annual loss, sees strong profit growth so far in 2021

March 10 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc FOXT.L said on Wednesday it witnessed significant profit growth in the first two months of the current year, boosted by strong sales and tight cost control, after the real estate agency reported a statutory loss for 2020.

The UK-based company said it has witnessed a 30% jump in its sales commission pipeline compared to a year earlier, with the value of it reaching levels last seen four years ago.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.