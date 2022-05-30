Foxtons picks Chestertons' boss Guy Gittins as new CEO

May 30 (Reuters) - London-based real estate agent Foxtons Group FOXT.L said on Monday it has appointed rival Chestertons' boss Guy Gittins as its new chief executive officer.

Gittins will take over from Nic Budden in the face of rising pressure from activist shareholders to sell the company.

