Foxtons Group Updates on Total Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Foxtons (GB:FOXT) has released an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has announced that its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, stand at 303,905,607. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. The company’s share capital comprises 330,097,758 shares, with 26,192,151 held in treasury.

