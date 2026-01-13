Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) Price Target Increased by 24.59% to 79.05

The average one-year price target for Foxtons Group (LSE:FOXT) has been revised to 79.05 GBX / share. This is an increase of 24.59% from the prior estimate of 63.45 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 GBX to a high of 98.70 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.29% from the latest reported closing price of 58.00 GBX / share.

Foxtons Group Maintains 2.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.05%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.53% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foxtons Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXT is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,819K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXT by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,455K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXT by 23.56% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 778K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXT by 12.03% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 303K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXT by 4.10% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 162K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

