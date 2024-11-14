News & Insights

Foxtons Group Insider Buys 50,000 Shares

November 14, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Foxtons (GB:FOXT) has released an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has announced a significant transaction involving the purchase of 50,000 ordinary shares by a person with managerial responsibilities, John Callaway. The shares were acquired at a price of £0.52852 each, reflecting insider confidence in the company’s potential. This move might pique the interest of investors looking at insider trading activities as an indicator for market trends.

