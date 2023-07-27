News & Insights

Foxtons flags tough conditions in home sales market

July 27, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - British estate agency Foxtons Group FOXT.L said on Thursday it expects the wider sales market to remain challenging as high mortgage rates and broader economic worries dent homebuyers' purchasing power.

London's largest lettings agent said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30 rose 10% to 6.8 million pounds ($8.8 million), helped by strength in its key lettings business.

($1 = 0.7720 pounds)

