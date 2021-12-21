Foxtons finance chief to join gaming operator Rank Group

Adds details

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Foxtons FOXT.L Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Harris will exit the company to take up a similar position at casino and gaming operator Rank Group RNK.L, the London-based real estate agent said on Tuesday.

Harris, who has been Foxtons' finance chief since June 2019 and has helped steer the FTSE small-cap .FTSC company during the COVID-19 pandemic, will join Rank Group as CFO from May next year.

Harris has served as group financial controller at tech firm Laird and prior to that spent 11 years at Marks and Spencer MKS.L in several senior finance roles.

Foxtons also named its finance director, Chris Hough, as its CFO. Before Foxtons, Hough was a director at audit firm Deloitte, where he spent over a decade.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

