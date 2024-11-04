Fox's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Fox Corporation FOXA reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.45, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.5%. The figure increased 33.02% year over year.



Revenues increased 11.13% year over year to $3.5 billion, beating the consensus mark by 5.6%.



Affiliate fees (51.71% of total revenues) rose 5.92% to $1.84 billion, driven primarily by 10% growth in the Television segment and 3% growth in the Cable Network Programming segment.



Advertising revenues (37.29% of total revenues) increased 10.75% year over year to $1.33 billion, primarily due to higher political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations, strong performance of Tubi, higher ratings as well as pricing in the direct response marketplace at FOX News Media, along with the impact of the Summer of Soccer at FOX Sports, including the broadcasts of the UEFA European Championship and CONMEBOL Copa América but partially offset by absence of FIFA Women's World Cup broadcast.



Other revenues (11% of total revenues) increased 47% year over year to $392 million.

Top-Line Details

Cable Network Programming revenues (44.81% of total revenues) increased 15.14% year over year to $1.59 billion. Advertising revenues increased 10.69%, whereas revenues from Affiliate fees rose 3.18% year over year. Other revenues increased 159.78% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to the timing of sports sublicensing revenues at the national sports networks.



Television revenues (54.8% of total revenues) increased 9.72% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.95 billion. Advertising revenues increased 10.77% year over year. Affiliate fees increased 9.66% year over year, led by higher rates at both the company's owned and operated stations, as well as third-party FOX affiliates. Other revenues increased 3% year over year, driven by higher third-party content revenues at FOX Entertainment studios.

Operating Details

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, operating expenses increased 8.38% year over year to $2.02 billion. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted 1295 basis points (bps) to 58.54%. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher programming rights amortization at FOX Sports and higher costs at Tubi.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4.58% year over year to $502 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses contracted 88 bps to 14.09%.



Total adjusted EBITDA increased 20.60% year over year to $1.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 231 bps to 29.41%.



Cable Network Programming EBITDA rose 23.23% year over year to $748 million. Television reported an adjusted EBITDA of $372 million, up 5.98% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Fox had $4.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $4.31 billion as of June 30, 2024. Long-term debt, as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $600 million.

