Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of September to $0.25. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.4%, which is below the industry average.

Fox's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Fox's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 80.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:FOXA Historic Dividend August 13th 2022

Fox Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.46, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Fox hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Fox's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Fox will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fox that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

