Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

The board of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of March, with investors receiving US$0.24 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Fox's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Fox's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:FOXA Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Fox Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2019, the first annual payment was US$0.46, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.4% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.9% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Fox could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Fox's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Fox has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fox that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

