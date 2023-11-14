Fox's (FOXA) Tubi & Black List Launch Initiative for Writers

Fox’s FOXA Tubi has announced an unprecedented collaboration with the Black List through The To Be Commissioned Initiative. This initiative aims to provide both emerging and established writers with the opportunity to submit their screenplays for potential development, production and distribution by Tubi.



Tubi is seeking submissions in five genres, such as Sci-Fi, Faith, Comedy, Romance and Wild Card (any genre), to accommodate exceptional scripts. Submissions are open until Mar 15, 2024,



Tubi aims to incorporate new and underrepresented storytellers to its platform. The collaboration with the Black List is part of the company's broader effort to diversify its content offerings.



In this partnership, the Black List will serve as the executive producer for all five films, working closely with Tubi throughout the program. The initiative is open to writers worldwide above the age of 18 and all submitted scripts are required to be in English.



Following the submission period, a committee of the company’s content executives will assess all scripts and announce the selected ones for further development. Tubi Original Movies, resulting from this initiative, are expected to be available on Tubi as early as 2025.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Tubi’s Rising Monthly Active Users to Aid Top-Line Growth

Tubi has reported exceeding 74 million monthly active users and recording almost four billion streaming hours in the initial half of the calendar year. Nielsen's July 2023 The Gauge report indicates that Tubi commands 1.4% of total TV viewing time, solidifying its position as the premier ad-supported video-on-demand platform and the most-watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the United States. This trend is expected to continue and aid revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.18 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.29 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.27%.



FOXA presents its audience with the largest content library globally, comprising more than 200,000 movies and TV episodes, along with nearly 250 free-ad supported TV (FAST) channels. With a dedicated content strategy, the company emphasizes featuring diverse voices and narratives tailored for young and multicultural audiences. Since the introduction of Tubi Originals in June 2021, the platform has created, acquired and aired close to 200 titles, attracting an audience of nearly 54 million.



It faces tough competition in the FAST streaming service sector from Paramount Global PARA, Roku ROKU and Comcast CMCSA.



Paramount’s Pluto provides a diverse range of live channels categorized into sections, such as news, reality, sports, comedy and movies, presented in a grid format. On-demand TV content is segmented into genres like TV dramas, sitcoms, crime, action series, sci-fi and others. While the layout for on-demand content may not be as polished as that of the live channels, it offers a variety of genres.



The Roku Channel is a complimentary TV streaming service created for individuals who own Roku's streaming devices and TVs. Additionally, it is accessible through Roku's mobile apps for phones and tablets, as well as online. The live TV component encompasses news and lifestyle channels, while the on-demand content spans a variety of genres.



Comcast’s Peacock represents NBCUniversal's subscription service, offering an abundance of NBC content alongside movies and original programming. In the free streaming version, there are numerous hours of television shows, movies, news, skit-style clips and exclusive big-budget original programming.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 2.6% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s rise of 6% due to increasing competition in the FAST streaming service sector. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.